Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

UPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Upstream Bio from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore downgraded Upstream Bio from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Upstream Bio by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,097 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Upstream Bio by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,174 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Upstream Bio Stock Performance

UPB opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Upstream Bio has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $503.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.52 million. Upstream Bio had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 5,026.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Upstream Bio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstream Bio Company Profile

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio's approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company's research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

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