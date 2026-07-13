U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.3095.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USB

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,887,497,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,350,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,779,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $296,377,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3,451.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,332,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,079 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,329,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,080 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $63.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Key U.S. Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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