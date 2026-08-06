Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

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Key Headlines Impacting Valvoline

Here are the key news stories impacting Valvoline this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valvoline reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share , above the $0.50 analyst consensus and up from $0.47 a year earlier. Revenue increased 24.1% year over year to $544.6 million, slightly exceeding expectations. Valvoline Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Valvoline reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of , above the $0.50 analyst consensus and up from $0.47 a year earlier. Revenue increased 24.1% year over year to $544.6 million, slightly exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company characterized the quarter as another period of sales and profit growth in line with expectations, supported by a 24% increase in sales. The results suggest continued demand for Valvoline’s preventive automotive maintenance services. Valvoline Reports Third Quarter Results

The company characterized the quarter as another period of sales and profit growth in line with expectations, supported by a 24% increase in sales. The results suggest continued demand for Valvoline’s preventive automotive maintenance services. Neutral Sentiment: Valvoline updated fiscal 2026 guidance to EPS of $1.70–$1.75 and revenue of approximately $2.1 billion . Revenue guidance is broadly in line with consensus, while the EPS range reaches but does not exceed the $1.75 analyst estimate. Valvoline Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Valvoline updated fiscal 2026 guidance to EPS of and revenue of approximately . Revenue guidance is broadly in line with consensus, while the EPS range reaches but does not exceed the $1.75 analyst estimate. Neutral Sentiment: Velocity Auto Care, a Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee, reached 50 service centers and plans 18 additional locations through 2027. The expansion reinforces brand reach, although it is primarily a franchisee development milestone following Valvoline’s 2024 sale of the locations. Velocity Auto Care Expansion

Velocity Auto Care, a Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee, reached 50 service centers and plans 18 additional locations through 2027. The expansion reinforces brand reach, although it is primarily a franchisee development milestone following Valvoline’s 2024 sale of the locations. Negative Sentiment: The guidance update may have disappointed investors seeking an upward revision after the earnings beat. With Valvoline trading at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, results that merely meet or slightly exceed expectations may not be sufficient to support the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, insider Jonathan L. Caldwell sold 2,851 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,918 shares in the company, valued at $836,720. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard Joseph Freeland acquired 3,100 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $100,347.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,545.44. This trade represents a 23.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,877. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,621.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.21 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business's revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

Further Reading

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