Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.87. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 75,190 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vera Bradley from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. Vera Bradley had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Meslow acquired 24,926 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 650,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,424,500. The trade was a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Emissary Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc NASDAQ: VRA is a lifestyle and accessories designer specializing in colorful, patterned handbags, luggage, travel accessories and coordinated home décor. Founded in 1982 by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the company first gained recognition for its quilted cotton bags sold at craft shows before expanding into an established fashion brand. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Vera Bradley has built a reputation for distinctive prints and functional design aimed primarily at women's casual and travel needs.

The company's product portfolio includes day bags, weekenders, backpacks, wallets, and organizational cases, as well as an expanding range of travel gear such as rolling luggage and travel pouches.

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