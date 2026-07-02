Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.8667.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $183.72 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $155.94 and a 1-year high of $310.20. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $175.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.Verisk Analytics's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is 30.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,338. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verisk Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verisk Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Verisk Analytics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here