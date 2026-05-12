Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price Up 1.6% - What's Next?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.18 and last traded at $47.9810. Approximately 18,117,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 29,718,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

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Verizon Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Verizon is drawing attention as a Zacks “top-ranked growth stock,” with recent coverage highlighting investor interest and the company’s potential to benefit from its fiber expansion, bundled offerings, and AI-ready connectivity strategy. Article Title

Verizon is drawing attention as a Zacks “top-ranked growth stock,” with recent coverage highlighting investor interest and the company’s potential to benefit from its fiber expansion, bundled offerings, and AI-ready connectivity strategy. Positive Sentiment: Verizon announced tender offers and private exchange offers for multiple series of notes, a move that can help streamline its debt profile and potentially lower financing costs over time. Article Title

Verizon announced tender offers and private exchange offers for multiple series of notes, a move that can help streamline its debt profile and potentially lower financing costs over time. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage says Verizon remains a stock investors are actively watching, suggesting the market is still focused on its defensive cash flow and income profile. Article Title

Additional coverage says Verizon remains a stock investors are actively watching, suggesting the market is still focused on its defensive cash flow and income profile. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted Verizon as a telecom name facing pressure from rising rates and investor rotation, since dividend yields can look less attractive versus short-term Treasuries in a higher-rate environment. Article Title

Market commentary noted Verizon as a telecom name facing pressure from rising rates and investor rotation, since dividend yields can look less attractive versus short-term Treasuries in a higher-rate environment. Negative Sentiment: Separate reporting on Verizon’s workforce reductions could weigh on sentiment if investors view the layoffs as a sign of ongoing cost pressure and a still-challenging operating environment. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Verizon Communications from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Verizon Communications to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.59.

View Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,100. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $9,922,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 145,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. This trade represents a 57.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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