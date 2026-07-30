Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $559.6087.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $607.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $577.00 to $572.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $483.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $533.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 35.51%.The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Duncan Mckechnie sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total value of $799,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,519. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.99, for a total transaction of $787,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,793,071.79. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,966. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 73 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company's stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pipeline expansion: Vertex agreed to collaborate with AbCellera Biologics on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing multispecific T-cell engagers for autoimmune diseases and other conditions. Vertex will fund the research and retain commercialization rights, providing a potential way to diversify beyond its cystic fibrosis franchise. AbCellera, Vertex partner on next-gen T-cell engagers

Vertex agreed to collaborate with AbCellera Biologics on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing multispecific T-cell engagers for autoimmune diseases and other conditions. Vertex will fund the research and retain commercialization rights, providing a potential way to diversify beyond its cystic fibrosis franchise. Positive Sentiment: Estimates remain supportive: Erste Group Bank modestly raised its fiscal 2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Vertex to $16.95 from $16.93. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $17.01, suggesting expectations for continued earnings growth are largely intact.

Erste Group Bank modestly raised its fiscal 2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Vertex to $16.95 from $16.93. The estimate remains close to the broader consensus of $17.01, suggesting expectations for continued earnings growth are largely intact. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter results are approaching: Analysts are focused on Vertex’s quarter ended June 2026, particularly revenue, earnings and operating metrics beyond headline consensus estimates. The company’s latest reported quarter exceeded earnings expectations, with revenue of $2.99 billion and year-over-year revenue growth of 8.3%, but investors may be cautious ahead of the next release. Vertex Q2 Earnings Preview

Analysts are focused on Vertex’s quarter ended June 2026, particularly revenue, earnings and operating metrics beyond headline consensus estimates. The company’s latest reported quarter exceeded earnings expectations, with revenue of $2.99 billion and year-over-year revenue growth of 8.3%, but investors may be cautious ahead of the next release. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is mixed: Vertex has delivered strong long-term shareholder returns, and a discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests upside. However, market-based valuation multiples indicate the shares may be closer to fairly valued, limiting the immediate impact of pipeline news unless the collaboration produces meaningful clinical or commercial progress. Vertex Expands Its Pipeline Reach

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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