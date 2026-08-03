Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 9.2% - What's Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) shares were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $264.14 and last traded at $263.7010. 9,381,799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,895,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.57.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $337.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 9.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company's 50 day moving average price is $305.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.61.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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