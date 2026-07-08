Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 4% - What's Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $319.65 and last traded at $317.91. 4,394,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 6,965,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.58.

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Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.73.

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 4.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.12 and a 200 day moving average of $262.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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