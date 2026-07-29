Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 17.3% - Should You Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 17.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $220.92 and last traded at $223.0340. Approximately 21,074,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 6,795,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.56.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv reported second-quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $1.52, exceeding the $1.43 consensus estimate and rising substantially from $0.95 a year earlier. Net sales increased 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit rose 44% and adjusted operating profit climbed 51%. Vertiv Holdings Co. Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Vertiv reported second-quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $1.52, exceeding the $1.43 consensus estimate and rising substantially from $0.95 a year earlier. Net sales increased 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit rose 44% and adjusted operating profit climbed 51%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 guidance across key metrics, calling for EPS of $6.65-$6.75 versus a $6.47 analyst consensus and revenue of approximately $14.0 billion versus expectations of $13.9 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7-$3.9 billion was broadly in line with estimates, while the midpoint implied a modest upside. Vertiv Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance across key metrics, calling for EPS of $6.65-$6.75 versus a $6.47 analyst consensus and revenue of approximately $14.0 billion versus expectations of $13.9 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7-$3.9 billion was broadly in line with estimates, while the midpoint implied a modest upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage continues to frame Vertiv as a long-term growth and data-center infrastructure stock, although a comparison with ExlService Holdings focused on relative value rather than a new company-specific catalyst. EXLS vs. VRT Value Comparison

Analyst coverage continues to frame Vertiv as a long-term growth and data-center infrastructure stock, although a comparison with ExlService Holdings focused on relative value rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion fell short of the approximately $3.38 billion analyst estimate. Reports attributed the miss partly to minor timing shifts, but investors reacted negatively because sales growth did not meet elevated expectations for the data-center infrastructure company. Vertiv Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates

Second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion fell short of the approximately $3.38 billion analyst estimate. Reports attributed the miss partly to minor timing shifts, but investors reacted negatively because sales growth did not meet elevated expectations for the data-center infrastructure company. Negative Sentiment: The earnings reaction was amplified by Vertiv’s premium valuation and high growth expectations. The stock’s decline indicates that investors treated the revenue miss as more important than the EPS beat and guidance increase. Vertiv Stock Sinks After Earnings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $375.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.71.

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Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $311.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.21. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Pincus Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP now owns 4,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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