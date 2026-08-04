Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 2.7% - Here's What Happened

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $276.52 and last traded at $270.12. 5,780,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 6,888,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.05.

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Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: New Bitzero collaboration expands AI infrastructure opportunity. Vertiv is partnering with Bitzero on next-generation data centers designed for AI and other demanding workloads. Bitzero plans to leverage Vertiv’s power and cooling expertise, potentially supporting future orders and reinforcing Vertiv’s position in the data-center hardware stack. Vertiv Teams Up With Bitzero For Next Generation Data Center Buildout

Vertiv is partnering with Bitzero on next-generation data centers designed for AI and other demanding workloads. Bitzero plans to leverage Vertiv’s power and cooling expertise, potentially supporting future orders and reinforcing Vertiv’s position in the data-center hardware stack. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings and guidance continue to support the growth narrative. Coverage points to strong second-quarter results, AI-driven data-center demand, manufacturing expansion and improved full-year expectations. Vertiv also reported an EPS beat in the quarter, while revenue grew 24.1% year over year. Should Investors Buy, Hold, or Sell Vertiv Stock Post Q2 Earnings?

Coverage points to strong second-quarter results, AI-driven data-center demand, manufacturing expansion and improved full-year expectations. Vertiv also reported an EPS beat in the quarter, while revenue grew 24.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and momentum signals are favorable. Zacks upgraded Vertiv to Rank #1, or “Strong Buy,” citing improving earnings prospects. VRT was also included in multiple August momentum-stock lists, adding potential buying interest from growth-oriented investors. Vertiv Upgraded to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded Vertiv to Rank #1, or “Strong Buy,” citing improving earnings prospects. VRT was also included in multiple August momentum-stock lists, adding potential buying interest from growth-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term bullish commentary highlights Vertiv’s Nvidia partnership, potential 800VDC-related revenue and margin opportunities, and the broader multiyear data-center buildout. These benefits are largely future-oriented, particularly from 2027 onward, so execution remains important. Vertiv Further Upside in 2027

Longer-term bullish commentary highlights Vertiv’s Nvidia partnership, potential 800VDC-related revenue and margin opportunities, and the broader multiyear data-center buildout. These benefits are largely future-oriented, particularly from 2027 onward, so execution remains important. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive outlook, Vertiv’s valuation remains demanding and its shares are volatile. The company’s latest revenue was below consensus expectations, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in AI spending, execution issues or weaker-than-expected growth.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Vertiv from $418.00 to $337.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $337.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $304.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 15.09%.Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock worth $432,568,000 after buying an additional 1,939,749 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock worth $324,524,000 after buying an additional 1,283,110 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after acquiring an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,331,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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