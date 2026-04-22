Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.7857.

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Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Viant Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital set a $14.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of DSP stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viant Technology

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $82,529.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 593,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,135.37. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Capital V. Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,760 shares in the company, valued at $280,368. This trade represents a 38.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 103,475 shares of company stock worth $1,106,261 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 59,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,598 shares of the company's stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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