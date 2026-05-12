Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Insider Michael Mcnamara Sells 18,618 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 18,618 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $5,752,962.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,165. The trade was a 50.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Mcnamara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Michael Mcnamara sold 7,174 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $1,363,562.18.

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Vicor Price Performance

Shares of Vicor stock traded down $25.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.44. 1,111,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,394. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 2.33. Vicor Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.34.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.Vicor's revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $198.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Vicor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,692 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vicor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 13.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Vicor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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