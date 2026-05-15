Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Get VSCO alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victoria's Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan acquired 4,842 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.86 per share, with a total value of $222,054.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 34,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,571,209.46. This represents a 16.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna James acquired 2,175 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.23 per share, with a total value of $100,550.25. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 63,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,916,974.31. This represents a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria's Secret & Co.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $617,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 14.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 311,502 shares of the company's stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 362.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 84,410 shares of the company's stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,144 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,992 shares of the company's stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company's stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria's Secret & Co. stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.18.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.29. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria's Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria's Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria's Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria's Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Victoria's Secret & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Victoria's Secret & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Victoria's Secret & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here