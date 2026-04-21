Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Price Down 0.8% - Should You Sell?

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.66. 203,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 255,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research raised Viemed Healthcare to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 0.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $372.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Moore sold 65,000 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $570,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,585,812 shares in the company, valued at $13,907,571.24. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,976. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: VMD is a provider of home-based respiratory therapy services, specializing in the management of patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation and pulmonary support. The company’s offerings encompass invasive and noninvasive ventilation, airway clearance therapies, cough assist devices, and supplemental oxygen. Viemed combines durable medical equipment with clinical care, delivering tailored respiratory treatment plans that are overseen by licensed respiratory therapists and registered nurses.

Founded in the early 2010s and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Viemed has grown its footprint to serve patients across multiple states in the United States.

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