Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.8750.

Several research firms have commented on VIR. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

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Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.62. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of ($0.03) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.49 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 638.88% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,491.20. This represents a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,078,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,837,829.55. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $254,922. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSK plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $51,562,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,229,555 shares of the company's stock worth $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 988,262 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $24,593,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,678 shares of the company's stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 43,401 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 132,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company's stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company's pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

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