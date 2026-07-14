Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research raised Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Down 8.2%

Virtu Financial stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 662,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,298. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.58. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Virtu Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,198.38. The trade was a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,473 shares of the company's stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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