Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.05 and traded as high as $160.36. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $159.89, with a volume of 324,036 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $145.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's 50 day moving average is $151.44 and its 200-day moving average is $146.05.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Virtus Investment Partners's payout ratio is 54.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth $36,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,446 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company's stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners NASDAQ: VRTS is a publicly traded investment management company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The firm offers a broad range of investment solutions to institutional, high-net-wealth, and retail investors, drawing on the expertise of multiple affiliated investment teams. Since its founding in 1995, Virtus has grown by integrating specialized asset managers and expanding its product lineup, while maintaining a focus on active management across diverse market environments.

The company's product suite encompasses mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), collective trusts, UCITS funds, and separately managed accounts.

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