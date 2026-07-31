Visa (NYSE:V) Insider Sells 57,272 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 57,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $20,902,561.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,125,140.14. This represents a 53.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,507,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,376. The company's fifty day moving average is $340.37 and its 200-day moving average is $325.50. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $373.97. The company has a market capitalization of $657.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 50.78%.The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings continue to support the stock. Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Visa Trading Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Visa Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Lift

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Positive Sentiment: Restructuring could improve efficiency. Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Visa Layoffs Will Cut 7 Percent of Its Workforce

Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive developments bear watching. X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Elon Musk Aims at Venmo With One Bold Perk

X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts may raise execution and sentiment concerns. The scale of the layoffs highlights Visa’s efforts to adapt to AI-driven changes and could unsettle employees or investors if restructuring disrupts growth initiatives. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs in Efficiency Push

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $412.00 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $432.00 price target (up from $412.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $411.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here