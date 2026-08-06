Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

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Vishay Intertechnology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vishay Intertechnology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vishay reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share , exceeding the $0.15 analyst consensus and improving from a $0.07 loss in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose approximately 16.6% year over year to about $918.6 million , also above expectations. Vishay earnings report

Vishay reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $0.15 analyst consensus and improving from a $0.07 loss in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose approximately 16.6% year over year to about , also above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management issued third-quarter revenue guidance of $945 million to $975 million , above the roughly $925.6 million consensus estimate. The company cited improving demand and pricing across industrial, automotive, AI, aerospace and defense markets. Vishay second-quarter results

Management issued third-quarter revenue guidance of , above the roughly $925.6 million consensus estimate. The company cited improving demand and pricing across industrial, automotive, AI, aerospace and defense markets. Positive Sentiment: Demand indicators strengthened, with reported backlog of approximately $1.88 billion and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.32, suggesting orders exceeded shipments and supporting the company’s growth outlook.

Demand indicators strengthened, with reported backlog of approximately and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.32, suggesting orders exceeded shipments and supporting the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $45 price target, while Raymond James began coverage with an Outperform rating and a $40 target, both implying potential upside from recent trading levels. Needham coverage

Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $45 price target, while Raymond James began coverage with an Outperform rating and a $40 target, both implying potential upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Vishay introduced TSOP15300 infrared receiver modules for consumer electronics. The product supports multiple remote-control frequencies and is available for sampling and production, but the announcement is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. TSOP15300 product announcement

Vishay introduced TSOP15300 infrared receiver modules for consumer electronics. The product supports multiple remote-control frequencies and is available for sampling and production, but the announcement is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be concerned that Vishay’s recent equity offering added approximately 17.25 million shares , creating dilution and potentially limiting per-share upside even as operating results improve.

Investors may be concerned that Vishay’s recent equity offering added approximately , creating dilution and potentially limiting per-share upside even as operating results improve. Negative Sentiment: Heavy capacity investments have contributed to negative year-to-date free cash flow. The market may also have already priced in a strong recovery, prompting profit-taking after the earnings beat.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 14.1%

VSH stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm's fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,337.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $918.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company's stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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