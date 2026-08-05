Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's target price indicates a potential upside of 92.08% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEAT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vivid Seats from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Vivid Seats from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.25 price target on shares of Vivid Seats and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.21.

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Vivid Seats Stock Down 12.7%

SEAT stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 64,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,499. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company's fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.28). Vivid Seats had a negative net margin of 82.25% and a positive return on equity of 68.65%. The business had revenue of $129.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vivid Seats by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,688 shares of the company's stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,842 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Vivid Seats News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vivid Seats this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 forecast, increasing the Marketplace Gross Order Value (GOV) range to $2.3 billion-$2.6 billion from $2.2 billion-$2.6 billion and the adjusted EBITDA range to $34 million-$40 million from $30 million-$40 million. The company cited strong World Cup-driven demand. Vivid Seats expects FY2026 marketplace GOV of $2.3B-$2.6B and adjusted EBITDA of $34M-$40M

Management raised its 2026 forecast, increasing the Marketplace Gross Order Value (GOV) range to from $2.2 billion-$2.6 billion and the adjusted EBITDA range to from $30 million-$40 million. The company cited strong World Cup-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $129.9 million exceeded the $122.1 million analyst estimate, while adjusted EBITDA reached $12.6 million. Cash from operations was $45.2 million in the first half, compared with an operating cash outflow in the prior-year period. Vivid Seats Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue of exceeded the $122.1 million analyst estimate, while adjusted EBITDA reached $12.6 million. Cash from operations was $45.2 million in the first half, compared with an operating cash outflow in the prior-year period. Neutral Sentiment: Articles reported strong interest in and limited availability for Outside Lands 2026 tickets. This may support broader ticket-marketplace activity, but the reports did not identify Vivid Seats as a direct beneficiary. Outside Lands 2026 tickets

Articles reported strong interest in and limited availability for Outside Lands 2026 tickets. This may support broader ticket-marketplace activity, but the reports did not identify Vivid Seats as a direct beneficiary. Negative Sentiment: SEAT reported a $1.30 per-share loss , wider than the $1.02 consensus loss, despite beating revenue estimates. The company posted a $14.3 million net loss and continues to carry roughly $382 million in long-term debt. Vivid Seats Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

SEAT reported a , wider than the $1.02 consensus loss, despite beating revenue estimates. The company posted a $14.3 million net loss and continues to carry roughly $382 million in long-term debt. Negative Sentiment: Underlying demand and profitability weakened year over year: Q2 Marketplace GOV fell to $659.4 million from $685.5 million, orders declined, and adjusted EBITDA dropped to $12.6 million from $14.4 million. Insider activity was also unfavorable, with reported sales and no purchases during the past six months.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker SEAT, operates an online ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of live event tickets. The company specializes in facilitating purchases for sports games, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment experiences. Through its digital platform and mobile application, Vivid Seats offers real-time access to available tickets, transparent pricing and a 100% Buyer Guarantee, which ensures ticket authenticity and timely delivery.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vivid Seats has grown from a regional reseller into one of North America's leading ticket marketplaces.

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