Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Director Sells $7,462,931.08 in Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 458,411 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $7,462,931.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,739,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,594,306.24. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 171,963 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $2,711,856.51.

On Monday, April 13th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 530,610 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $8,569,351.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,644 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $858,840.44.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 153,735 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,455,147.95.

On Friday, April 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 828 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $13,041.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 135,201 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $2,242,984.59.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 484,104 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $7,978,033.92.

On Monday, April 6th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 589,257 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $9,775,773.63.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $4,739,800.00.

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Vor Biopharma Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VOR traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. 1,144,954 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,015. The firm's 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,368,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,496,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOR. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vor Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Vor Biopharma to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VOR

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company's proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient's immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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