Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Shares Down 4.4% - Here's What Happened

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.8650. Approximately 193,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,019,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Vor Biopharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 6.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $756.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12.

Insider Activity at Vor Biopharma

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 589,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $9,775,773.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,555,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,579,743.19. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,207,379 shares of company stock valued at $36,632,973. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company's stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company's proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient's immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Further Reading

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