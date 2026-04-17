Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Trading 9.7% Higher - What's Next?

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.4150. 1,309,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,017,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

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Key Stories Impacting Vor Biopharma

Here are the key news stories impacting Vor Biopharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially raised forward EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–2029), cutting projected losses for 2026–2028 and now forecasting FY2029 EPS of $4.16; the firm keeps a "Buy" rating and $31 price target — this reduces near‑term downside in forecasts and signals brighter long‑term expectations. HC Wainwright research note

HC Wainwright materially raised forward EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–2029), cutting projected losses for 2026–2028 and now forecasting FY2029 EPS of $4.16; the firm keeps a "Buy" rating and $31 price target — this reduces near‑term downside in forecasts and signals brighter long‑term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Broader Wall Street coverage remains mixed-to-positive: multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings while several maintain holds; the MarketBeat consensus target remains well above the current price, implying analyst upside but with dispersion in conviction. Analyst coverage summary

Broader Wall Street coverage remains mixed-to-positive: multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings while several maintain holds; the MarketBeat consensus target remains well above the current price, implying analyst upside but with dispersion in conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (reported ~97% held by institutions) and some new stakes were disclosed recently; that concentration can amplify moves but also means flow changes (in or out) matter more than usual. Institutional holdings update

Institutional ownership is high (reported ~97% held by institutions) and some new stakes were disclosed recently; that concentration can amplify moves but also means flow changes (in or out) matter more than usual. Negative Sentiment: Ra Capital Management, L.P. (a director-level holder) has been an active seller in April, unloading multiple tranches (including >500k shares on Apr 13 and additional sales on Apr 2–15), trimming its position materially — this large insider selling increases supply and is likely weighing on sentiment. SEC Form 4 — Ra Capital sales Coverage of Ra Capital sales

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOR. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vor Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Vor Biopharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 10.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 589,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $9,775,773.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,555,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,579,743.19. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,207,379 shares of company stock worth $36,632,973 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 679.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 497.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,075 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company's proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient's immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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