Vor Biopharma Q1 EPS Estimate Increased by HC Wainwright

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR - Free Report) - HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Vor Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.65). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma's Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

VOR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.56.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOR opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Vor Biopharma

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 589,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $9,775,773.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,555,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,579,743.19. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,207,379 shares of company stock worth $36,632,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Vor Biopharma News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vor Biopharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright sharply raised earnings estimates across 2026–2029 (Q1–Q4 2026 EPS forecasts improved to about ($0.88)/($0.94)/($1.02)/($1.10); FY2026 cut loss to ($3.93) from ($7.66); FY2029 now modeled as profitable at $4.16). The firm kept a Buy rating with a $31 target — a material improvement in forward profitability expectations. HC Wainwright raises estimates

HC Wainwright sharply raised earnings estimates across 2026–2029 (Q1–Q4 2026 EPS forecasts improved to about ($0.88)/($0.94)/($1.02)/($1.10); FY2026 cut loss to ($3.93) from ($7.66); FY2029 now modeled as profitable at $4.16). The firm kept a Buy rating with a $31 target — a material improvement in forward profitability expectations. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its price target slightly from $32 to $31 while maintaining the Buy — the cut is minor relative to the upside implied by current price levels and appears to be housekeeping rather than a change in conviction. Price target note

HC Wainwright trimmed its price target slightly from $32 to $31 while maintaining the Buy — the cut is minor relative to the upside implied by current price levels and appears to be housekeeping rather than a change in conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Market consensus remains mixed but constructive: multiple Buy/Overweight takes exist alongside several Holds, and a consensus price target is materially above current trading — this supports upside if clinical/program milestones or improved guidance follow. Analyst coverage summary

Market consensus remains mixed but constructive: multiple Buy/Overweight takes exist alongside several Holds, and a consensus price target is materially above current trading — this supports upside if clinical/program milestones or improved guidance follow. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider/institutional selling by Ra Capital Management, L.P. has occurred across early–mid April (multiple trades totaling millions of shares sold at ~$15.75–$18.23). These disclosures (Form 4 filings) signal large-holder trimming and increase free float — a clear near-term headwind for sentiment. SEC Form 4 – Ra Capital sales

Significant insider/institutional selling by Ra Capital Management, L.P. has occurred across early–mid April (multiple trades totaling millions of shares sold at ~$15.75–$18.23). These disclosures (Form 4 filings) signal large-holder trimming and increase free float — a clear near-term headwind for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Follow-up coverage flagged separate reports of Ra Capital sales (public reporting). Continued selling pressure from a top holder can amplify downside unless accompanied by clear rationale (rebalancing vs. loss of conviction). Ra Capital sale coverage

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company's proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient's immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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