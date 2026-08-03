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Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Voyager Technologies logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Voyager Technologies reported quarterly EPS of ($0.76), beating analysts’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.25. However, the company remained unprofitable, with a negative net margin of 72.90%.
  • The stock rose $3.53 to $28.06 during Monday trading, but remained below its 50-day moving average of $35.04 and 200-day moving average of $31.40.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $43.64, while several hedge funds—including Wellington Management and Senvest Management—recently increased their positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.25, Zacks reports. Voyager Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%.

Voyager Technologies Stock Performance

Voyager Technologies stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.06. 1,889,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,655. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. Voyager Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Voyager Technologies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Voyager Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Voyager Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $54,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Technologies by 653.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,631,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,192 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,997,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,905,721 shares of the company's stock worth $102,096,000 after purchasing an additional 884,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $24,720,000.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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