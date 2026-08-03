Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Trading Up 11.7% - Still a Buy?

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) shares rose 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.4010. 651,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,889,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Voyager Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Voyager Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Voyager Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOYG

Voyager Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 4.19. The business's 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. Voyager Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 72.90%.The company had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter. The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Voyager Technologies, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Voyager Technologies by 44,598.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,579,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $7,334,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Technologies by 14,088.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company's stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 118,769 shares during the last quarter.

About Voyager Technologies

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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