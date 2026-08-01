Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Sell" Rating

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

WNC has been the topic of several other reports. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Wabash National from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on WNC

Wabash National Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of WNC stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $511.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $402.85 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Wabash National by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company's stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation NYSE: WNC is a leading designer and manufacturer of transportation equipment and supply chain solutions. The company's product portfolio includes dry freight van trailers, refrigerated vans, tank trailers, platform trailers, flatbeds and composite bodies. Wabash National also offers railcar products and modular building solutions, serving customers in a wide range of end markets such as food and beverage, chemicals, agriculture, waste management and construction.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National has built a reputation for innovation in lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes and telematics integration.

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