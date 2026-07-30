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WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts hold a neutral view of WaFd: Four of five covering brokerages rate the stock “Hold,” while one recommends buying it. The average 12-month price target is $37.00, slightly above the reported $36.64 share price.
  • Institutional ownership remains substantial: Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of WaFd, with several firms—including AQR Capital Management and Jane Street—recently increasing their positions.
  • Quarterly results were mixed: WaFd reported earnings of $0.81 per share, narrowly missing estimates, but revenue of $205.52 million exceeded expectations. The company also maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, implying a 2.9% annual yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of WaFd.

Shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. Zacks Research cut shares of WaFd from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on WaFd from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WaFd from $30.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on WaFd from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded WaFd from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WAFD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WaFd by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,011 shares of the bank's stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WaFd by 271.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the bank's stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in WaFd by 26.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,094 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in WaFd by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 246,467 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WaFd by 862.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,306 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $36.64 on Thursday. WaFd has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $205.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.56 million. WaFd had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WaFd will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. WaFd's dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc, doing business as WaFd Bank, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Through its subsidiary, WaFd Bank, the company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises, and commercial clients. Established in 1917 as Ballard Savings & Loan in Seattle, the institution expanded over decades to serve customers across the Western United States under the Washington Federal name and has operated as a public company since the early 1980s.

WaFd Bank's core offerings encompass deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending products.

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Analyst Recommendations for WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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