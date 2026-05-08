Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price indicates a potential upside of 22.74% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WD. Stephens began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 2.7%

WD opened at $54.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.52. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $340.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.66 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $45,780.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 84,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,860,398.50. This trade represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Michael Freedman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,097 shares in the company, valued at $300,033.37. The trade was a 455.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company's stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walker & Dunlop, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walker & Dunlop wasn't on the list.

While Walker & Dunlop currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here