Wall Street Zen Downgrades PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Sell

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.88.

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PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PFSI opened at $75.50 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $160.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $571.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.74%.PennyMac Financial Services's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,177 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $189,159.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,254,829.52. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,545.96. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,045 shares of company stock worth $1,565,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,145 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting PennyMac Financial Services

Here are the key news stories impacting PennyMac Financial Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained an “outperform” rating while lowering its price target from $108 to $100. The revised target still implies approximately 32.5% upside from the referenced share price. Benzinga analyst price target report

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained an “outperform” rating while lowering its price target from $108 to $100. The revised target still implies approximately 32.5% upside from the referenced share price. Positive Sentiment: PennyMac declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 17. The dividend provides continuing shareholder income and represents an indicated yield of about 1.4%. PennyMac dividend report

PennyMac declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 17. The dividend provides continuing shareholder income and represents an indicated yield of about 1.4%. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo retained an “overweight” rating but reduced its price target from $100 to $95, still indicating approximately 25.8% potential upside. The target reduction reflects more cautious expectations despite the favorable rating. Benzinga Wells Fargo price target report

Wells Fargo retained an “overweight” rating but reduced its price target from $100 to $95, still indicating approximately 25.8% potential upside. The target reduction reflects more cautious expectations despite the favorable rating. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter results missed estimates: adjusted earnings were $1.39 per share versus consensus of approximately $2.08–$2.11, while revenue of $566 million fell short of the $571.6 million estimate. Earnings also declined from $2.54 per share a year earlier, despite revenue growth of 11.8%, increasing pressure on the stock. PennyMac second-quarter 2026 results

Second-quarter results missed estimates: adjusted earnings were $1.39 per share versus consensus of approximately $2.08–$2.11, while revenue of $566 million fell short of the $571.6 million estimate. Earnings also declined from $2.54 per share a year earlier, despite revenue growth of 11.8%, increasing pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm said it is investigating potential securities claims alleging that PennyMac may have issued materially misleading information to investors. The announcement could add legal and reputational uncertainty, although it does not establish wrongdoing. Rosen Law Firm PFSI investor investigation

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc NYSE: PFSI is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

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