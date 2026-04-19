Wall Street Zen Downgrades Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) to Strong Sell

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

TMCI has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $4.77.

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Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 59.91% and a negative net margin of 27.74%.The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 18.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,051 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 328.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 847,675 shares of the company's stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,664 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,976 shares of the company's stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company's stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions. The company's flagship product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System, addresses the underlying joint instability that causes bunion deformity through a patented, multi-plane correction approach. The system combines proprietary instrumentation, fixation plates, and a comprehensive surgical protocol designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce recurrence rates.

The Lapiplasty System has received clearance from the U.S.

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