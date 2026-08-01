Wall Street Zen Downgrades WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) to Strong Sell

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised WAVE Life Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.88.

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WAVE Life Sciences Stock Down 4.3%

WAVE Life Sciences stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -1.29. WAVE Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 309.73%.The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,124 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company's stock.

More WAVE Life Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting WAVE Life Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: WAVE said dosing is underway in the Phase 2a multidose portion of its INLIGHT trial evaluating WVE-007, an INHBE GalNAc-siRNA treatment, in people with obesity and related conditions. The study could also support future development in MASH, type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. WAVE Life Sciences Second-Quarter Results and Business Update

WAVE said dosing is underway in the Phase 2a multidose portion of its INLIGHT trial evaluating WVE-007, an INHBE GalNAc-siRNA treatment, in people with obesity and related conditions. The study could also support future development in MASH, type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating despite lowering its price target from $24 to $19, implying significant potential upside from the current trading level. Benzinga analyst update

Citigroup maintained a rating despite lowering its price target from $24 to $19, implying significant potential upside from the current trading level. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush also retained an Outperform rating while reducing its target from $15 to $12, indicating analysts remain constructive on WVE’s pipeline despite lower near-term valuation expectations. The Fly analyst update

Wedbush also retained an rating while reducing its target from $15 to $12, indicating analysts remain constructive on WVE’s pipeline despite lower near-term valuation expectations. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted loss was $0.34 per share, worse than the $0.31 consensus estimate and the $0.31 loss reported a year earlier. WAVE Life Sciences Q2 Earnings Report

Second-quarter adjusted loss was $0.34 per share, worse than the $0.31 consensus estimate and the $0.31 loss reported a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $2.27 million substantially missed analysts’ $6.53 million expectation, reinforcing concerns about the company’s limited current commercial revenue and ongoing losses. WAVE Life Sciences Earnings Report

Revenue of $2.27 million substantially missed analysts’ $6.53 million expectation, reinforcing concerns about the company’s limited current commercial revenue and ongoing losses. Negative Sentiment: The reductions in both analyst price targets suggest expectations for WVE’s near-term valuation have moderated, even though the firms kept bullish ratings.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company's pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington's disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

Further Reading

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