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Webster Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Webster Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Webster Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable August 20 to shareholders of record on August 10. The dividend implies a 2.1% annualized yield.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 24.6% and an expected future payout ratio of 22.1% based on projected earnings.
  • In its latest quarter, Webster reported $1.60 in earnings per share—slightly below estimates—but revenue of $769.23 million exceeded expectations and increased 3.4% year over year.
  • Interested in Webster Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.00. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $769.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $755.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

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Dividend History for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

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