WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.9375.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday. They set a "hold" rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday.

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WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.3%

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $100.61 and a twelve month high of $119.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is 78.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $325,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,707 shares in the company, valued at $543,658.50. This represents a 37.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,998.60. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,354 shares of company stock worth $4,855,505. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,839 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,286 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,756,000 after buying an additional 275,786 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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