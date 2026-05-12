Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $7.61. Wendy's shares last traded at $7.6620, with a volume of 15,263,050 shares changing hands.

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Key Stories Impacting Wendy's

Here are the key news stories impacting Wendy's this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Wendy's in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wendy's from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wendy's from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wendy's from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $6.00 price target on shares of Wendy's in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy's has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEN

Wendy's Trading Up 15.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $432.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. Wendy's had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 136.46%. Wendy's's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Wendy's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy's Company will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wendy's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Wendy's's payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy's

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy's in the third quarter worth about $36,912,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wendy's by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,610 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $97,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Wendy's by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,224,648 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $35,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,517 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wendy's by 382.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,216,811 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 964,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Wendy's by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,152 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 909,122 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company NASDAQ: WEN operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company's menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy's has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy's expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

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