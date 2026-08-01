Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.8235.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson set a $36.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get WAL alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO Ben Mucha sold 5,946 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $481,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,285. This trade represents a 63.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company's stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:WAL opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $65.82 and a one year high of $97.23. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $995.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation's dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company's core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Alliance Bancorporation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Alliance Bancorporation wasn't on the list.

While Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here