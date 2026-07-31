Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.9720, with a volume of 1021700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 10.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS.

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Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%. Western Union's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting Western Union

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Union this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting a $50 million annualized cost reduction run rate by year-end , with artificial intelligence and digital initiatives expected to improve efficiency. Consumer Services revenue increased 4%, while Branded Digital revenue rose 7% and transactions grew 25%. Western Union cost reduction and guidance article

Management is targeting a , with artificial intelligence and digital initiatives expected to improve efficiency. Consumer Services revenue increased 4%, while Branded Digital revenue rose 7% and transactions grew 25%. Neutral Sentiment: Western Union continues discussions with regulators regarding its planned Intermex acquisition, but the transaction’s delay postpones expected synergies. The company is also emphasizing digital and AI investments as migration trends and retail activity remain challenging. Western Union AI savings and migration article

Western Union continues discussions with regulators regarding its planned Intermex acquisition, but the transaction’s delay postpones expected synergies. The company is also emphasizing digital and AI investments as migration trends and retail activity remain challenging. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue declined 1% year over year to approximately $1.013 billion, while adjusted EPS of $0.31 missed the $0.43 consensus estimate. GAAP net income fell 37% to $76.7 million, diluted EPS dropped to $0.24 from $0.37, and operating margin contracted to 13% from 19%. Consumer Money Transfer revenue declined 2%, reflecting weakness in the Americas retail business. Western Union second-quarter results

Second-quarter revenue declined 1% year over year to approximately $1.013 billion, while adjusted EPS of $0.31 missed the $0.43 consensus estimate. GAAP net income fell 37% to $76.7 million, diluted EPS dropped to $0.24 from $0.37, and operating margin contracted to 13% from 19%. Consumer Money Transfer revenue declined 2%, reflecting weakness in the Americas retail business. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.25–$1.35 is well below the roughly $1.75 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of $4.2–$4.3 billion is around or below expectations. Susquehanna subsequently cut its price target from $10 to $8 and maintained a neutral rating, signaling limited near-term confidence despite the stock’s low valuation. Benzinga price target update

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Western Union from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Western Union from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Western Union

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Western Union by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,265 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,546.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,331 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Western Union Company Profile

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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