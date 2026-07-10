What is DOWLING & PARTN's Forecast for WTM FY2026 Earnings?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at DOWLING & PARTN raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Ferguson now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $134.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $115.00. The consensus estimate for White Mountains Insurance Group's current full-year earnings is $115.00 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTM. Zacks Research raised White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of WTM opened at $2,182.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,091.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,136.55. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $1,648.00 and a 1-year high of $2,333.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.29.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($8.59). The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $515.40 million. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company's stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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