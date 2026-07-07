What is Zacks Research's Forecast for AMN Q1 Earnings?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services' current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The company's revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

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AMN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $19.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,366 shares of the company's stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,938 shares of the company's stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,908 shares of the company's stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $114,368.67. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,917 shares in the company, valued at $556,681.19. This represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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