Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.3750.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHR. Mizuho started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whirlpool from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,907 shares of the company's stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,903 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 973.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 34.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 312,239 shares of the company's stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company's stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.16. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $110.26.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.99). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.08%.The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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