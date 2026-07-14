Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $54.89.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.49. 463,637 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,811. The firm's 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.16. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.44 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,903 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 973.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,962 shares of the company's stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 312,239 shares of the company's stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,733,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

Further Reading

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