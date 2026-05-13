Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.0625.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 32,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $5,904,037.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,166,688.32. This represents a 48.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $3,660,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 786,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $143,967,732.48. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 71,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,477 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,199,961,000 after acquiring an additional 147,780 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,440,452 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $435,840,000 after buying an additional 170,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,919,466 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $342,797,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,920,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,365 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $296,703,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $175.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.60. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $222.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.83%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Williams-Sonoma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams-Sonoma wasn't on the list.

While Williams-Sonoma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here