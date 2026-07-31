WisdomTree, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

WisdomTree has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

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WisdomTree Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of WT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. 3,275,414 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,594. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company's revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,083,552.55. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 157,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,844,431.94. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 236.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,630 shares of the company's stock worth $134,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799,654 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,835,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 556.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,327,389 shares of the company's stock worth $33,887,000 after buying an additional 1,972,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,389,653 shares of the company's stock worth $41,320,000 after buying an additional 1,823,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 463.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,598,000 after buying an additional 1,396,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company's stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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