WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WT. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut WisdomTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $22.00 target price on WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.16.

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View Our Latest Analysis on WT

WisdomTree Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of WT stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,552.55. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,431.94. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,605 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 21,947 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 1.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 87,126 shares of the company's stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,799 shares of the company's stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key WisdomTree News

Here are the key news stories impacting WisdomTree this week:

Positive Sentiment: WisdomTree reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share , above the $0.26 consensus estimate and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Revenue reached $177.2 million , topping the $170.62 million forecast and increasing 57.3% year over year. WisdomTree Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

WisdomTree reported adjusted earnings of , above the $0.26 consensus estimate and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Revenue reached , topping the $170.62 million forecast and increasing 57.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The results point to strong operating momentum, supported by higher revenue and profitability. WisdomTree posted an 11.26% net margin and 33.31% return on equity, while quarterly earnings growth significantly outpaced the prior-year period. WisdomTree Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

The results point to strong operating momentum, supported by higher revenue and profitability. WisdomTree posted an 11.26% net margin and 33.31% return on equity, while quarterly earnings growth significantly outpaced the prior-year period. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on the quarter’s performance and business outlook, giving investors more context on the company’s growth initiatives. WisdomTree Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on the quarter’s performance and business outlook, giving investors more context on the company’s growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the positive earnings reaction, valuation remains a consideration: WT trades at a reported price-to-earnings ratio of about 47, and the stock is near its 52-week high. Investors may therefore expect continued earnings and asset-growth momentum.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

Further Reading

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