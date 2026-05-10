WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$313.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$334.00 to C$305.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on WSP Global from C$268.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on WSP Global from C$284.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$316.00 to C$325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

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WSP Global Price Performance

WSP stock opened at C$215.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$224.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$243.52. The stock has a market cap of C$29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.28. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$210.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$291.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. WSP Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.46%.

Key Stories Impacting WSP Global

Here are the key news stories impacting WSP Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised its price target on WSP Global and reaffirmed an “outperform” view, signaling continued confidence in upside potential. BayStreet.CA analyst update

National Bank Financial raised its price target on WSP Global and reaffirmed an “outperform” view, signaling continued confidence in upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Desjardins, Canaccord Genuity, and ATB Cormark all kept bullish ratings on WSP Global despite modestly lower targets, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. BayStreet.CA analyst updates

Desjardins, Canaccord Genuity, and ATB Cormark all kept bullish ratings on WSP Global despite modestly lower targets, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted growth drivers in power generation and AI-related work, which could support future revenue and margin expansion. Yahoo Finance article

Recent coverage highlighted growth drivers in power generation and AI-related work, which could support future revenue and margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: WSP Global announced the results of its annual meeting of shareholders, a routine corporate update with limited immediate stock impact. Annual meeting results

WSP Global announced the results of its annual meeting of shareholders, a routine corporate update with limited immediate stock impact. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a CAD 0.375 dividend, which is supportive for income investors but not a major catalyst for the shares. Dividend announcement

The company declared a CAD 0.375 dividend, which is supportive for income investors but not a major catalyst for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Several major brokerages, including BMO Capital Markets, CIBC, and Canaccord, lowered their price targets, which can weigh on sentiment even though their ratings remained positive. BayStreet.CA analyst updates

Several major brokerages, including BMO Capital Markets, CIBC, and Canaccord, lowered their price targets, which can weigh on sentiment even though their ratings remained positive. Negative Sentiment: WSP’s latest quarterly earnings were described as flat year over year, suggesting growth may be moderating after a strong run. First-quarter earnings report

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

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