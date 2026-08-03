X Financial (XYF) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2934 per share and revenue of $190.63 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get X Financial alerts: Sign Up

X Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of XYF opened at $4.97 on Monday. X Financial has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $194.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90.

Institutional Trading of X Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYF. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in X Financial by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,780 shares of the company's stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded X Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on X Financial

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial NYSE: XYF is a Beijing-based online credit marketplace focused on providing diversified financing solutions to individuals and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China. The company was established in 2014 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016. Since inception, X Financial has built a technology-driven platform that connects borrowers with a network of institutional investors, banks and other funding sources, aiming to streamline access to credit and improve lending efficiency.

The company's core offerings include consumer loans, SME loans, real estate-secured financing and wealth management products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider X Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and X Financial wasn't on the list.

While X Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here