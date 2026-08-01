Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $77.20.

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Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ XENE opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.61. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $72.66.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $70,251.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,973.44. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $63,236.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $77,318.70. The trade was a 44.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,175,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $242,858,000 after acquiring an additional 91,948 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 228,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

Further Reading

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