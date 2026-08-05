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XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Up 12.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
XPEL logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • XPEL shares jumped 12.3% to $51.56 after the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.68, exceeding the $0.60 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $143.05 million versus estimates of $135.09 million.
  • Quarterly revenue increased 14.7% year over year; XPEL reported a 10.82% net margin and 19.14% return on equity.
  • Despite the earnings beat, analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating. Institutional investors and hedge funds own approximately 75.08% of XPEL’s outstanding shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of XPEL.

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 12.3% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $51.56. 23,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 251,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $143.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Freedom Capital cut shares of XPEL from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPEL presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on XPEL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in XPEL by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 93,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 45,501 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $5,400,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company's stock.

XPEL Trading Up 8.8%

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04.

About XPEL

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced protective films and coatings for automotive, marine, aviation, and architectural applications. The company's core products include paint protection film (PPF), window tinting film, and ceramic coatings designed to shield surfaces from scratches, environmental contaminants, and UV damage. XPEL's flagship PPF, known for its self-healing properties, is engineered to maintain a vehicle's factory finish by resisting swirl marks, stone chips, and acid rain.

Beyond automotive protection, XPEL has expanded its offerings to include protective films for electronics and architectural surfaces, providing solutions that enhance durability and prolong the life of high-value assets.

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