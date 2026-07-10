Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YARIY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

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Yara International ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The business's 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company's operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara's business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

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